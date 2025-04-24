DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held Thursday with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera, Syed Ashfaq Anwar in the chair, focusing a crackdown on hardened criminals and the enhancement of police infrastructure in Dera's region.

The meeting was attended by the DPOs of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and both Upper and Lower South Waziristan.

RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar told the meeting that, as per the directives of the Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, all police stations and checkpoints must be secured, renovated, and made more effective.

He also instructed that all government off-road vehicles and APCs should be made operational on an urgent basis.

The RPO ordered an immediate crackdown on absconders involved in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, theft, and robbery.

He stressed the need for coordinated search and strike operations across all districts to apprehend anti-state elements, robbers, and highwaymen, bringing them to justice and making them an example.

He also directed the swift establishment of modern, technology-equipped police facilitation centers in all districts.

He said these centers should be designed to cater to the real needs of the public, providing prompt solutions to their problems and increasing public trust in the police.

APP/slm