Crackdown On Dealers Involved In Manufacturing, Selling Arms Ordered: IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Thursday directed to start a crackdown on dealers involved in manufacture and sale of illegal arms across the province

He expressed these views while directing to supervisory officers of the province.

In the premises of any police station where illegal arms trade was found, the SHO concerned with the supervisory officer will be held accountable.

Rao Ali Khan also directed officers to ensure a regular inspection of stock of dealers besides checking of licences in their respective districts.

The IG said a special crackdown should be carried out in major cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, and the officers should monitor the drive against illegal arms.

The accused who committed aerial firing or display of weapons would be dealt with an iron hand,he said and added action would be taken against such tik tokers who shared videos of arms displayand aerial firing on social media.

