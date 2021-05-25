UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Displaying Arms Launched

Tue 25th May 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer, Abbas Ahsan here Monday launched a grand crackdown on display of arms in public places, and gatherings including weddings and funeral prayers.

The spokesman of CCPO Office, Ilyas Khan while talking to journalists said that a special monitoring desk has been set up in police lines, here. All the area in-charges have been directed to submit progress reports of their concerned police stations to monitoring desk that would be monitored by CCPO for further actions.

He said ten accused have been arrested so far over displaying arms in public places among which eight were arrested from Paharipura who installed hooters on their vehicles and were patrolling in different areas.

Police also recovered one MM4 rifle, three pistols, four revolving lights, two walkie-talkie sets, police belts, and impounded two vehicles including V-8 and Vigo vehicles.

The aim behind crackdown against arms' brandishing is to save precious lives that fall prey to the practice of aerial firing during weddings.

