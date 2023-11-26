Open Menu

Crackdown On Drug Dealers: 38,226kg Narcotics Recovered, 469 Individuals Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Crackdown on drug dealers: 38,226kg narcotics recovered, 469 individuals arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A nationwide crackdown against drug dealers is underway as the government's law enforcement agencies so far recovered 38,226 kilograms of narcotics, arresting 469 people since September this year.

"From November 12 to 19, around 4,302 kg of drugs were seized across the country, whereas 44 cases were registered against people involved in drug dealing and arrested 34 individuals", according to ptv news on Sunday.

Similarly, 4,155 kg of drugs from Balochistan, 40 kg from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 kg from Gilgit, 65 kg from Punjab, and 32 kg narcotics were recovered in Sindh.

The narcotics included 651kg of charas, 9kg Meth, 28 kg of opium, and 189 kg of heroin.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Drugs Gilgit Baltistan September November Sunday From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan