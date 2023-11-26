Crackdown on drug dealers: 38,226kg narcotics recovered, 469 individuals arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A nationwide crackdown against drug dealers is underway as the government's law enforcement agencies so far recovered 38,226 kilograms of narcotics, arresting 469 people since September this year.

"From November 12 to 19, around 4,302 kg of drugs were seized across the country, whereas 44 cases were registered against people involved in drug dealing and arrested 34 individuals", according to ptv news on Sunday.

Similarly, 4,155 kg of drugs from Balochistan, 40 kg from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8 kg from Gilgit, 65 kg from Punjab, and 32 kg narcotics were recovered in Sindh.

The narcotics included 651kg of charas, 9kg Meth, 28 kg of opium, and 189 kg of heroin.