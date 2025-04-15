- Home
- Pakistan
- Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal arms recovered
Crackdown On Drug Dealers In Mansehra, Large Quantities Of Narcotics And Illegal Arms Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 08:07 PM
Following the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and in compliance with the orders of District Police Officer Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, an extensive anti-narcotics crackdown has been launched across the district
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Following the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and in compliance with the orders of District Police Officer Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, an extensive anti-narcotics crackdown has been launched across the district.
As part of this campaign, the newly appointed Station House Officer (SHO) of Lari Adda Police Station, Faisal Khalil, has started a series of successful operations, resulting in the arrest of several drug dealers and the recovery of large quantities of narcotics and illegal weapons.
During various raids, the police apprehended Arif, son of Muhammad Zaman, a resident of Aqsa Colony Thakra, and recovered 540 grams of heroin along with a 30-bore pistol.
In another operation, Asif, also son of Muhammad Zaman and resident of the same locality, was caught with 560 grams of ice and a 30-bore pistol. Similarly, Fayaz Shah, son of Taj Shah from Chakryali, was arrested with 470 grams of heroin and a 30-bore pistol. FIRs have been registered against all the suspects.
In a separate action, a female drug dealer, wife of Abdul Latif, resident of Batt Daryan, was arrested with 2 kilograms and 225 grams of hashish. A case has been lodged against her under the Narcotics Act.
Police have reiterated their commitment to eradicating drugs from the region and assured that such operations will continue without let-up.
Recent Stories
Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve ..
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases
Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN
KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"
Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal ..
Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national hockey teams
PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal
Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner
Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad p ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve women's hereditary ..4 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases4 minutes ago
-
KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"3 minutes ago
-
Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing3 minutes ago
-
District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive3 minutes ago
-
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal arms recovered3 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner12 minutes ago
-
Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad poisonous sweets trag ..12 minutes ago
-
Court reserves verdict on APP’s Rs 1.24 bln fraud case registration plea25 minutes ago
-
Oil tanker hits motorcyclist to death25 minutes ago