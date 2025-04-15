Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal arms recovered

Following the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and in compliance with the orders of District Police Officer Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, an extensive anti-narcotics crackdown has been launched across the district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Following the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and in compliance with the orders of District Police Officer Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, an extensive anti-narcotics crackdown has been launched across the district.

As part of this campaign, the newly appointed Station House Officer (SHO) of Lari Adda Police Station, Faisal Khalil, has started a series of successful operations, resulting in the arrest of several drug dealers and the recovery of large quantities of narcotics and illegal weapons.

During various raids, the police apprehended Arif, son of Muhammad Zaman, a resident of Aqsa Colony Thakra, and recovered 540 grams of heroin along with a 30-bore pistol.

In another operation, Asif, also son of Muhammad Zaman and resident of the same locality, was caught with 560 grams of ice and a 30-bore pistol. Similarly, Fayaz Shah, son of Taj Shah from Chakryali, was arrested with 470 grams of heroin and a 30-bore pistol. FIRs have been registered against all the suspects.

In a separate action, a female drug dealer, wife of Abdul Latif, resident of Batt Daryan, was arrested with 2 kilograms and 225 grams of hashish. A case has been lodged against her under the Narcotics Act.

Police have reiterated their commitment to eradicating drugs from the region and assured that such operations will continue without let-up.