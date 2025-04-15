Open Menu

Crackdown On Drug Dealers In Mansehra, Large Quantities Of Narcotics And Illegal Arms Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 08:07 PM

Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal arms recovered

Following the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and in compliance with the orders of District Police Officer Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, an extensive anti-narcotics crackdown has been launched across the district

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Following the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti, and in compliance with the orders of District Police Officer Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, an extensive anti-narcotics crackdown has been launched across the district.

As part of this campaign, the newly appointed Station House Officer (SHO) of Lari Adda Police Station, Faisal Khalil, has started a series of successful operations, resulting in the arrest of several drug dealers and the recovery of large quantities of narcotics and illegal weapons.

During various raids, the police apprehended Arif, son of Muhammad Zaman, a resident of Aqsa Colony Thakra, and recovered 540 grams of heroin along with a 30-bore pistol.

In another operation, Asif, also son of Muhammad Zaman and resident of the same locality, was caught with 560 grams of ice and a 30-bore pistol. Similarly, Fayaz Shah, son of Taj Shah from Chakryali, was arrested with 470 grams of heroin and a 30-bore pistol. FIRs have been registered against all the suspects.

In a separate action, a female drug dealer, wife of Abdul Latif, resident of Batt Daryan, was arrested with 2 kilograms and 225 grams of hashish. A case has been lodged against her under the Narcotics Act.

Police have reiterated their commitment to eradicating drugs from the region and assured that such operations will continue without let-up.

Recent Stories

Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orde ..

Commissioner Multan division Amir Kareem Khan orders special counters to resolve ..

4 minutes ago
 ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 c ..

ATC extends Azam Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases

4 minutes ago
 Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum o ..

Over 2 mn displaced people to return to Khartoum over six months: UN

4 minutes ago
 KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"

KP initiates "Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme"

3 minutes ago
 Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing

Ex Tehsil Nazim killed in Kohat firing

3 minutes ago
 District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive

District admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive

3 minutes ago
KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mine ..

KP body discuss framework relating to mining, mineral sector

3 minutes ago
 Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quant ..

Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra, large quantities of narcotics and illegal ..

3 minutes ago
 Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national ..

Four players of Kohiwala village shine in national hockey teams

12 minutes ago
 PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal

PFA discards 900kg expired food items in Khanewal

12 minutes ago
 Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of devel ..

Committee formed to ensure quality, speed of development projects: Commissioner

12 minutes ago
 Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, order ..

Minister Arora visits Children’s Hospital, orders swift justice in Hafizabad p ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan