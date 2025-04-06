Open Menu

Crackdown On Drug Dealers In Mansehra Large Quantities Of Narcotics Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra large quantities of narcotics seized

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Mansehra police have intensified operations across the district following the special directives of DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and the strict instructions of DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur.

In a significant development, SHO Shinkiari Police Station, Cadet Saqib, led a series of successful operations resulting in the arrest of four drug dealers Sartaj, Khurram Shehzad, Ameer Nawaz alias Muna, and Muhammad Ayaz alias Dolphin.

During the raids, police seized a total of 5.720 kilograms of hashish and over 2 kilograms of ice drug from the accused.

All individuals have been booked and legal proceedings have commenced.

In a separate operation, SHO Garhi Habibullah Police Station, Abdul Sattar Khan, apprehended a drug peddler identified as Owais, son of Javed and a resident of Garhi Habibullah. The police recovered 2.620 kilograms of hashish and 250 grams of heroin from his possession. A case has also been registered against him.

The police have reiterated their commitment to continuing such operations until the district is free from the menace of drugs and crime

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

21 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

21 minutes ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

51 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow ..

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers

1 hour ago
 Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campai ..

Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..

2 hours ago
Building sustainable world-class health system ens ..

Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatm ..

UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai

4 hours ago
 Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fib ..

Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA expands electricity distribution network to m ..

DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan