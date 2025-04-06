Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra large quantities of narcotics seized

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Mansehra police have intensified operations across the district following the special directives of DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and the strict instructions of DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur.

In a significant development, SHO Shinkiari Police Station, Cadet Saqib, led a series of successful operations resulting in the arrest of four drug dealers Sartaj, Khurram Shehzad, Ameer Nawaz alias Muna, and Muhammad Ayaz alias Dolphin.

During the raids, police seized a total of 5.720 kilograms of hashish and over 2 kilograms of ice drug from the accused.

All individuals have been booked and legal proceedings have commenced.

In a separate operation, SHO Garhi Habibullah Police Station, Abdul Sattar Khan, apprehended a drug peddler identified as Owais, son of Javed and a resident of Garhi Habibullah. The police recovered 2.620 kilograms of hashish and 250 grams of heroin from his possession. A case has also been registered against him.

The police have reiterated their commitment to continuing such operations until the district is free from the menace of drugs and crime