Crackdown On Drug Dealers In Mansehra Large Quantities Of Narcotics Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Mansehra police have intensified operations across the district following the special directives of DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti and the strict instructions of DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur.
In a significant development, SHO Shinkiari Police Station, Cadet Saqib, led a series of successful operations resulting in the arrest of four drug dealers Sartaj, Khurram Shehzad, Ameer Nawaz alias Muna, and Muhammad Ayaz alias Dolphin.
During the raids, police seized a total of 5.720 kilograms of hashish and over 2 kilograms of ice drug from the accused.
All individuals have been booked and legal proceedings have commenced.
In a separate operation, SHO Garhi Habibullah Police Station, Abdul Sattar Khan, apprehended a drug peddler identified as Owais, son of Javed and a resident of Garhi Habibullah. The police recovered 2.620 kilograms of hashish and 250 grams of heroin from his possession. A case has also been registered against him.
The police have reiterated their commitment to continuing such operations until the district is free from the menace of drugs and crime
Recent Stories
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow with 1,250 global speakers
Dubai Autism Centre launches 19th awareness campaign
Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Determining Non-Re ..
Building sustainable world-class health system ensures high-quality healthcare: ..
UNICEF announces closure of 21 malnutrition treatment centres in Gaza
UAE to mark World Health Day tomorrow
Middle East Energy 2025 opens tomorrow in Dubai
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on drug dealers in Mansehra large quantities of narcotics seized6 minutes ago
-
Private companies recognized for supporting Ramazan subsidies in ICT6 minutes ago
-
Security Forces foil infiltration attempt, kill 8 khwarij terrorists: ISPR6 minutes ago
-
Double murder in Jaba, Mansehra Police arrest two prime suspects6 minutes ago
-
Passengers rescued from Terbela Dam swamp in swift operation16 minutes ago
-
Dr Zubair Usmani condoles over demise of son of ex Senator Faqir16 minutes ago
-
Traditional sports enthrall crowds at Derajat festival16 minutes ago
-
Capital Police tighten noose on criminal elements following high-level review16 minutes ago
-
Crackdown at Daman-e-Koh: vehicles fined, food outlets inspected in joint operation16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 63,300 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
PMLN KP celebrates Thanksgiving Day on Shahbaz's govt performance26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia share common goals for global peace, security: Gilani26 minutes ago