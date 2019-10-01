UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Drug-peddlers Continue

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:20 PM

The capital city police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions, have arrested 337 accused during the last 10 days

The city division police registered 72 cases, Cantt Division 70, Civil Lines Division 26, Sadar Division 92, Iqbal Town Division 37 and Model Town Division police registered 40 cases during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 98 kg hashish from the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up the crackdown on drug peddlers outside educational institutions and said that zero tolerance policy was being pursued against drug peddlers, adding that police would not allow anyone to destroy the future of the youth.

He said that raids were also being conducted on daily basis to arrest the anti-social elements.

The police also arranged anti-drug awareness campaign and lectures in different educational institutions, he said and added the purpose of awareness lectures was to aware the students, teachers and administration about the menace of drugs.

He urged the people to cooperate with the police for elimination of narcotics from society.

