Crackdown on drug peddlers continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Capitol City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday said intelligence based crackdown against drugs peddlers continued to make the city drug free.

The CCPO said the police were initiating intelligence based action in different areas of the city as well as around educational institutions, in collaboration with the Anti Narcotics Force, the district government and other related departments.

He said divisional SPs had been directed to submit comprehensive reports regarding action being taken against drug pushers on regular basis.

According to the spokesperson, the police arrested 3,573�drug�peddlers�and registered�3,496 FIRs during the last four- and-a-half months.

The police also recovered more than 45 maund of hashish, 24 kg heroin, two kg ICE, 17 kg of opium and 41,979 bottles of liquor.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed to conduct strict monitoring as well as surveillance andeffective patrolling to end narcotics.