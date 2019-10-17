Crackdown on drug-peddlers continues in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Police have arrested 493 alleged drug-peddlers and registered 477 cases against them in the ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police have arrested 493 alleged drug-peddlers and registered 477 cases against them in the ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city.

Police said the City division police arrested 118, Cantonment division 99, Civil Lines 41, Sadar 113, Iqbal Town 49 and Model Town division police arrested 73 accused during the crackdown.

Police also recovered 208kg charas, 64.5grm Ice, 573grm heroin, 21.780kg opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, 9kg Bhang and 4,000 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has directed all divisional SPs of Lahore Police to speed up the crackdown on narcotics sellers outside educational institutions.