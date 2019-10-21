Crackdown on drug peddlers continues in Lahore

The capital city police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions, have arrested 547 accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The capital city police, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions, have arrested 547 accused.

The City Division police arrested 127 drug peddlers, Cantt Division 108, Civil Lines Division 45, Sadar Division 123, Iqbal Town Division 66 and Model Town Division police arrested 78 accused during the crackdown.

The police recovered 211 kg hashish from the accused.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan directed all divisional SPs to speed up crackdown against drug peddlers outside educational institutions without any discrimination.

He said that raids were also being conducted on daily basis to arrest the anti-social elements. The police also organized an anti-drug awareness campaign and lectures in different educational institutions, he said and added that purpose of awareness lectures was to aware the students, teachers and administration about the menace of drugs.

He urged the people to cooperate with police for the elimination of narcotics from society.