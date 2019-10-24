UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Drug-peddlers Continues In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:12 PM

Crackdown on drug-peddlers continues in Lahore

The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city arrested 591 accused so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city arrested 591 accused so far.

The City Division Police arrested 140 accused, Cantonment Division 113, Civil Lines Division 47, Sadar Division 127, Iqbal Town Division 73 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 91 accused during the crackdown.

The police also recovered more than 217kg charas, 400.5g ICE, 613g heroin, 24kg and 280grm opium, 1,240 Intoxicating capsules,and 4,890 liters of liquor.

The police also arranged anti drugs awareness campaign and lectures were being delivered in different educational institutions in the city.

Related Topics

Police Drugs 5G

Recent Stories

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

4 minutes ago

To end pollution top priority: Minister

4 minutes ago

Speaker National Assembly inquires about health of ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish Dictator Francisco Franco's Remains Exhume ..

4 minutes ago

City Traffic Police Multan creating awareness abou ..

9 minutes ago

Erdogan mocks European fears over Syrian refugee f ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.