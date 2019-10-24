Crackdown on drug-peddlers continues in Lahore

The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city arrested 591 accused so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The police in its crackdown against drug peddlers around educational institutions in the city arrested 591 accused so far.

The City Division Police arrested 140 accused, Cantonment Division 113, Civil Lines Division 47, Sadar Division 127, Iqbal Town Division 73 where as Model Town Division Police arrested 91 accused during the crackdown.

The police also recovered more than 217kg charas, 400.5g ICE, 613g heroin, 24kg and 280grm opium, 1,240 Intoxicating capsules,and 4,890 liters of liquor.

The police also arranged anti drugs awareness campaign and lectures were being delivered in different educational institutions in the city.