Crackdown On Drug-peddlers Continues Near Edu Institutions In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 06:51 PM

The Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers around educational institutions in the city, has arrested 670 accused so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers around educational institutions in the city, has arrested 670 accused so far.

The City Division police arrested 145, Cantt Division 129, Civil Lines 57, Sadar 141, Iqbal Town Division 86, whereas Model Town Division police arrested 112 accused during the crackdown.

The police also recovered 230kg charas, 400.5grm Ice, 628grm heroin, 24.280kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 11kg Bhang and 5,994 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that Lahore police have also arranged anti-drugs awareness campaign and lectures are being delivered in different educational institutions of the city.

