Crackdown on drug pushers to be intensified in province: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said a crackdown against smugglers, dealers and drug pushers will be intensified in the province.

He said an anti-drug awareness campaign in public and private educational institutions should be made more effective in collaboration with the department of Schools and Higher education.

The Punjab Police spokesperson while giving details of drug dealers in the province in the first month of this year said 4,403 cases were registered against smugglers and 4,488 accused were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 1737-kg hashish, 36-kg heroin and 63,248 liters of liquorwere recovered from the accused.