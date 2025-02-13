Crackdown On Drug Trafficking, Street Crimes
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 09:12 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office on Thursday to assess law-enforcement agencies' performance in Model Town and Cantonment divisions.
The meeting focused on intensifying efforts to dismantle drug networks, curb kite-flying hazards and combat street crimes.
The CCPO ordered a citywide crackdown on narcotics trafficking, stressing that “no leniency will be shown to drug peddlers, particularly those targeting youth with lethal substances like ice and heroin.” He reiterated the police’s zero-tolerance stance, directing officers to prioritize dismantling drug syndicates and ensuring prosecutions yield measurable outcomes. Supervisory officers were directed to delegate clear anti-narcotics responsibilities to their field teams and daily monitor the progress.
In parallel, Kamyana mandated sustained raids on kite-manufacturers and sellers ahead of the spring festival, warning against lax enforcement.
To address motorcycle theft and snatching, he called for intelligence-led identification of crime hotspots, personally supervised raids, and deployment of plainclothes staff for decoy operations.
Emphasizing modernization, the CCPO urged expanded use of tech tools like the Hotel Eye surveillance system and data analytics to preempt criminal activities. “Adopt proactive, intelligence-driven policing to stay ahead of evolving crime trends,” he asserted.
The meeting was attended by senior officials including DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Raza, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, divisional SPs, ASPs, and station house officers.
