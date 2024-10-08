Open Menu

Crackdown On Encroachments Geared Up

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Crackdown on encroachments geared up

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) is ramping up its efforts against illegal encroachments, confiscating two trucks of materials and removing approximately 1,400 banners and streamers from major thoroughfares in the provincial capital.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Syed Musa Raza, a citywide campaign is underway to eliminate illegal structures, including banners and streamers. Chief Officer MCL Shahid Abbas Kathia is overseeing operations across all zones without exception, with recent actions in the Shalimar zone targeting Amir Road, Angori Scheme, and Kotli Peer Abdul Rahman in the Shadbagh area.

The anti-encroachment drives have resulted in the confiscation of materials, which have been transported to the MCL junkyard.

In total, over 1,400 banners and streamers have been removed from key roads and neighborhoods.

Deputy Commissioner/Administrator Syed Musa Raza emphasized that encroachments on vital thoroughfares and markets will not be tolerated. To enhance traffic flow and improve air quality (AQI), 14 camps have been set up on important city roads, with zonal officers supervising regulation wing staff on two shifts.

The DC underscored that eliminating encroachments is crucial for protecting citizens' rights, as they contribute to traffic congestion and undermine public welfare. He urged the business community to operate within legal boundaries and avoid illegal encroachments, reinforcing the administration's commitment to restoring the city's beauty through decisive action.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Road Traffic Kotli Market All From

Recent Stories

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chin ..

H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women ..

Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match

1 hour ago
 Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience ..

Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

2 hours ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

4 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

17 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

17 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

17 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan