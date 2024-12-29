Open Menu

Crackdown On Encroachments In Kot Momin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Crackdown on encroachments in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The anti-encroachment squad, led by Chief Officer District Council Asad Haria, carried out an operation at Sial Mor and demolished temporary and permanent constructions on both sides of Lahore Road.

Some traders had encroached the state land in front of their shops, which was disrupting the flow of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem said an indiscriminate operation against the encroachment mafia would continue throughout the district.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Traffic

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over pas ..

UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister

15 minutes ago
 'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Council for Rural Development announces l ..

Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024

6 hours ago
 'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: St ..

'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study

13 hours ago
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at ..

De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup

16 hours ago
 Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2 ..

Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month

16 hours ago
 Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last maj ..

Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..

16 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over de ..

Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues

16 hours ago
 Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish ..

Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob

16 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan