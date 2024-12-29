Crackdown on encroachments in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The anti-encroachment squad, led by Chief Officer District Council Asad Haria, carried out an operation at Sial Mor and demolished temporary and permanent constructions on both sides of Lahore Road.

Some traders had encroached the state land in front of their shops, which was disrupting the flow of traffic.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Waseem said an indiscriminate operation against the encroachment mafia would continue throughout the district.