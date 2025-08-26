Open Menu

Crackdown On Encroachments, Shopkeepers Placing Goods Outside

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Crackdown on encroachments, shopkeepers placing goods outside

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) An anti encroachment campaign was launched on Tuesday against illegal encroachments and shopkeepers placing goods outside their shops.

According to details, under the CM’s vision of 'Clean Punjab', Divisional Enforcement Officer Rehmat Ali carried out operation against encroachments in Meena Bazaar, Civil Bazaar, Sarafa Bazaar and other main roads.

He warned that strict action would be taken against such shopkeepers without any leniency and urged them to keep their merchandise inside their shops or face the consequences.

APP/rhn/378

