Crackdown On Excessive Fares In Peshawar Ahead Of Eid-ul-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :In preparation for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the district administration in Peshawar has launched a crackdown on transporters who are charging excessive fares. Working alongside the Regional Transport Authority and Traffic Police, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad led an operation to inspect transport vehicles at exits and bases throughout the city.

The team fined 12 drivers for overcharging passengers and ensured that the excess fare was refunded to the riders. The administrative officers of the Department of Regional Transport Authority and the traffic police inspected transport vehicles at various bases and exit routes, including Kohat bus stand, Charsadda, Karkhano, Lahore and General bus stand.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad has stated that district administration, regional transport authority, and traffic police personnel will continue to monitor transport vehicles in Peshawar to prevent excessive fares. A control room has been established in the Deputy Commissioner's office to receive complaints about overcharging, and immediate action will be taken on public complaints. Passengers have expressed their satisfaction with the operation and thanked the officers for their efforts.

This crackdown serves as a reminder to transporters that overcharging passengers will not be tolerated, and legal action will be taken against those who do so.

