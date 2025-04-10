Open Menu

Crackdown On Fake, Adulterated Fertilizers Under Way: Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 08:09 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani has said that crackdown is under way against fake and adulterated fertilisers under the directions of Punjab chief minister.

According to a press release, issued here on Thursday, monitoring was being carried out to ensure availability of quality fertilisers in line with the direction of Punjab agriculture minister. Those involved in sale of adulterated fertilisers and agricultural pesticides were being brought to justice, he added.

In district Sargodha, a team, led by the Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension), raided a factory in the Punjab Industrial Estate, which was found involved in production of fake and adulterated fertilisers including Single Super Phosphate, Ammonium Sulphate and Micro Phosphorus fertilizers.

An FIR was registered against the owner of the factory, and 29 bags of fertiliser, empty bags, and other raw materials had been confiscated. The factory and warehouse of Pak Agro Chemical had been sealed.

