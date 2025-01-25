Open Menu

Crackdown On Fake Medicine And Cigarette Factories In Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A sensitive operation was conducted by law enforcement agencies and local administration in Sukkur on Saturday, targeting factories producing counterfeit medicines and cigarettes.

The operation resulted in the seizure of large quantities of fake medicines and cigarettes.

According to the local police, the fake medicines were being smuggled to various districts, including Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Khairpur, and Shikarpur.

Police officials stated that these counterfeit medicines pose a significant threat to human life.

In a separate operation, a fake cigarette factory was raided in Saleh Pat, Sukkur.

The factory owner, Ikhtiar Shah, and his workers managed to escape.

However, police seized over 70 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes, along with imported machinery, tobacco-filled containers, cigarette filters, and paper.

Assistant Commissioner, Salah Putt, Majid Mako revealed that the factory was operating under the guise of an oil mill, with a signboard outside concealing the true nature of the operation. The counterfeit cigarettes were being smuggled across the country.

The administration has sealed the factories producing fake medicines and cigarettes, and further investigations are underway to apprehend those responsible.

