Crackdown on fake pesticides, spurious fertilizers underway

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A crackdown under the Punjab Agriculture Department is ongoing against fake pesticides and spurious fertilizers as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said here on Friday that as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, monitoring was underway to ensure availability of quality pesticides and fertilizers to the farmers.

He said that those involved in business of selling fake pesticides and spurious fertilizers were being taken to task.

The spokesman said that the Agriculture Department had seized a truck carrying 300 sacks of spurious fertilizers from area Pul Muzaffarabad, Multan.

He further said that seized fertilizer worth Rs 8.5 million while three accused had also been arrested from the spot.

Samples of fertilizer had been sent to laboratory for examination, he added.