Crackdown on fertiliser dealers launched

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against fertiliser dealers involved in overcharging from farmers, here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that the teams headed by assistant commissioners arrested two dealers, 6 booked and sealed 4 shops in a day-long activity in the district.

They also imposed a fine of Rs 131,000 during 51 raids and recovered 1800 bags of urea fertilisers from two warehouses.