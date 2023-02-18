UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Fertiliser Dealers Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 09:58 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against fertiliser dealers involved in overcharging from farmers, here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for district administration said that the teams headed by assistant commissioners arrested two dealers, 6 booked and sealed 4 shops in a day-long activity in the district.

They also imposed a fine of Rs 131,000 during 51 raids and recovered 1800 bags of urea fertilisers from two warehouses.

