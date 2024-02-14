Crackdown on fertilisers hoarders continues

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Department of Agriculture Extension is continuing crackdown on hoarding of fertilisers in the district.

The district information officer said that under the leadership of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Narowal Tanveer Ahmed Tatla, and under the direct supervision of Assistant Director Agriculture Narowal, action was taken by the task-force teams, the fertilizer dealers were found in guilty of hoarding and selling of fertilisers at high prices in the current month and they were fined Rs.

916,000.

Twelve cases were registered against them while as many cases were also registered on unfit samples of substandard/fake fertilizer sellers.

Tanveer Tatla said the anti-hoarding campaign would continue without discrimination.