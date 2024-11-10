Crackdown on fertilizer overpricing continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Action has been taken against fertilizer dealers involved in selling fertilizers at high rates.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Sunday that action was taken as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

He said that action was taken in various districts with an objective to ensure provision of fertilizers to farmers at reasonable rate.

During the last two days, raids were conducted in Okara, Mandi Bahuddin, Dipalpur, Narowal and Chichawatni, during which five cases were registered, four dealers were arrested besides sealing four shops, he said and added that a fine of Rs 40,000 was imposed on dealers.

Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against dealers selling fertilizers at high prices and elements exploiting farmers.