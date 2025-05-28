Crackdown on fireworks: One arrested

Police in Multan’s Kup area have intensified their crackdown against illegal fireworks, arresting one suspect and seizing a large quantity of explosive materials during a targeted operation

Acting on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP City Mehar Muhammad Saeed. SHO Kup Police Station, Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq, along with Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and other team members, conducted the raid in Papran Wali Gali, Kabootar Mandi.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Muhammad Fayyaz. A case has been registered against him at Kup Police Station, and further legal action is underway.

SHO Abdul Khaliq stated that the campaign against explosive materials and illegal activities will be further intensified to maintain peace and security in the city. He urged citizens to report any unlawful activity to the police immediately to ensure swift action.