Crackdown On Fireworks: One Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Police in Multan’s Kup area have intensified their crackdown against illegal fireworks, arresting one suspect and seizing a large quantity of explosive materials during a targeted operation
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Police in Multan’s Kup area have intensified their crackdown against illegal fireworks, arresting one suspect and seizing a large quantity of explosive materials during a targeted operation.
Acting on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, the operation was carried out under the supervision of SP City Mehar Muhammad Saeed. SHO Kup Police Station, Chaudhry Abdul Khaliq, along with Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal and other team members, conducted the raid in Papran Wali Gali, Kabootar Mandi.
The arrested suspect has been identified as Muhammad Fayyaz. A case has been registered against him at Kup Police Station, and further legal action is underway.
SHO Abdul Khaliq stated that the campaign against explosive materials and illegal activities will be further intensified to maintain peace and security in the city. He urged citizens to report any unlawful activity to the police immediately to ensure swift action.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab ..
Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme
Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU
Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures
UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Arab Media Summit: AI, social platforms define landscape of modern media
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 4th cohort of Grade 12 students from Vi ..
Lebanon's Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future
Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award
MoFA summons Israeli Ambassador, condemns in strongest terms offensive, deplorab ..
Al Fanar Gas Group, Siemens Energy sign strategic MoU to collaborate on clean en ..
Ali Al Nuaimi receives Deputy Secretary-General of European External Action Serv ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police arrest 1,619 suspects over gambling this year2 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt committed to Women’s Health and Well-being: Murad Shah5 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada pays tribute to scientists, political leadership, armed forces ..2 minutes ago
-
Over 960,000 children vaccinated in anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
PAF-IAST to Celebrate Academic Milestone with First Convocation in Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Five cattle markets set up ahead of Eid-ul-Adha2 minutes ago
-
On Youm-e-Takbeer, Pakistan reaffirms its unshakeable resolve: Fahd Haroon2 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits nursery, announces transformation into Gardenia Hub2 minutes ago
-
Journalists celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer, express solidarity with Pak armed forces2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fireworks: One arrested2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest proclaimed offender wanted in murder case2 minutes ago
-
DPO takes notice of alleged horse torture29 minutes ago