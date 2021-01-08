UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Fuel Stations Selling Smuggled Petrol Being Launched: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:27 PM

A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Gujranwala division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Garaha, decided to launch a massive crackdown on those involved in the sale of smuggled petrol, diesel and other petroleum products

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :-:A meeting, chaired by Commissioner Gujranwala division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Garaha, decided to launch a massive crackdown on those involved in the sale of smuggled petrol, diesel and other petroleum products.

They meeting was held through video-link, and Collector Customer Faiz Ahmed, CPO Sarfraz Falaki, deputy commissioners and other officers concerned including DPOs also attended the meeting.

The commissioner said that smugglers of petroleum products were causing damage to the national exchequer. He said that all the agencies concerned were launching a joint operation against the mafia.

In the first phase, action would be taken against big petrol pumps selling smuggled petrol, he added. The commissioner said a list of illegal petrol pumps had been prepared.

The meeting was informed that at present the number of petrol pumps operating without no-objection certificate (NOC) of K-Form in the division was about 450 and the district administration had already sealed off several petrol pumps during the operation, and Customs and other agencies would jointly crack down to speed up the process.

RPO Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Garaha said that the police would provide full support during the crackdown and action would be taken against the influential petrol pump owners.

