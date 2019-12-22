Crackdown on green number plates launched

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::The traffic police launched a crackdown against illegal blue revolving lights and green colour registration number plates.

In this regard, directions had been issued to traffic wardens in the district, said Sardar Muhammad Asif, ChiefTraffic Officer here Sunday.

He said blue revolving lights at private vehicles was against the law and all DSPs of their respective Circles would be responsible for checking vehicles.

asf/asm