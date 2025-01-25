Open Menu

Crackdown On Hanging Power Wires Launched

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Crackdown on hanging power wires launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Acting on the directions of Commissioner Lahore Zaid bin Maqsood, joint teams of the district administration have initiated action against "hanging wires" across the provincial capital.

According to Commissioner’s Office spokesperson, the teams, led by Assistant Commissioners (ACs), conducted operations in various areas including Main Market, Hussain Chowk to Firdous Market Chowk, and MM Alam Road.

On MM Alam Road, where an underground duct system is already in place, efforts are underway to remove all hanging wires except for the power cables. The district teams, under the leadership of ACs, are disconnecting all cables around electricity poles. The joint teams, including representatives from Pakistan Telecom Access Providers Association (PTAPA), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), and district administration, are actively targeting hanging wires in these areas.

Wherever underground ducts exist, licensed telecom company cables will be routed through these ducts.

In areas lacking underground ducts, cables from licensed telecom operators will be clamped to ensure proper alignment. Additionally, district teams are cutting and seizing cables from unregistered and illegal telecom companies.

Hanging wires have long been a source of multiple issues in the city, particularly in some localities. These wires around electricity poles pose risks for accidents and contribute to the unsightliness of the areas. The removal of illegal hanging wires will not only improve safety but is also expected to boost the business of registered telecom companies. Bringing unregistered companies under the law is crucial.

In a divisional meeting, the Pakistan Telecom Access Providers Association (PTAPA) expressed support for action against unregulated hanging wires, emphasizing the importance of streamlining the sector.

This ongoing operation aims to create a safer, more organized environment in Lahore, reducing hazards and enhancing the city's overall aesthetic.

Recent Stories

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

5 minutes ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

19 minutes ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

19 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

19 minutes ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

28 minutes ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

34 minutes ago
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

34 minutes ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

48 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

59 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan