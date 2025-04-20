Crackdown on hoarders; 320 sugar bags, 2100 cooking oil cartons seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The district administration of Sargodha intensified its ongoing crackdown against hoarders in the region.

Acting swiftly on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi conducted a surprise raid at a grocery (Karyrana) store in Bhagtanwala.

During the operation, the raiding team recovered 320 bags of sugar and 2,100 cartons of cooking oil that had been illegally hoarded. The shop owner was immediately taken into custody, and the premises were sealed.

Legal action was initiated under the Punjab Hoarding Act, and further investigations are underway to identify other elements involved in such activities.

AC Syed Asad Abbas Sherazi reiterated his commitment to ensuring fair market practices and warned that strict measures will continue against those creating artificial shortages of essential commodities.