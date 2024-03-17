Open Menu

Crackdown On Hoarders And Profiteers In Bahawalnagar During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in Bahawalnagar during Ramadan

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A crackdown on hoarders and profiteers took place during Ramadan in Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

According to details, Bahawalnagar District administration intensified its crackdown on high street vendors and hoarders during Ramadan, with 19,844 shop sale points inspected by Price Control Magistrates.

A total of 281 illegal profiteers were arrested, and 52 FIRs were registered.

Additionally, 2 shops were sealed, and a fine of Rs. 23, 68,000 was imposed on shopkeepers found engaging in illegal profiteering.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon stated that 50 price control magistrates are actively participating in field operations across the district.

Citizens can register complaints on the district administration's helpline number 1718, with vigorous action against hoarders and profiteers set to continue, he added.

APP/adg/378

Related Topics

Fine Sale Price Bahawalnagar Sunday Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

13 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

22 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

23 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

1 day ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

1 day ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

1 day ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

1 day ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

1 day ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

1 day ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan