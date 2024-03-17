Crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in Bahawalnagar during Ramadan

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) A crackdown on hoarders and profiteers took place during Ramadan in Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

According to details, Bahawalnagar District administration intensified its crackdown on high street vendors and hoarders during Ramadan, with 19,844 shop sale points inspected by Price Control Magistrates.

A total of 281 illegal profiteers were arrested, and 52 FIRs were registered.

Additionally, 2 shops were sealed, and a fine of Rs. 23, 68,000 was imposed on shopkeepers found engaging in illegal profiteering.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon stated that 50 price control magistrates are actively participating in field operations across the district.

Citizens can register complaints on the district administration's helpline number 1718, with vigorous action against hoarders and profiteers set to continue, he added.

APP/adg/378