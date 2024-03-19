Crackdown On Hoarders And Profiteers In Bahawalnagar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) During Ramadan, the district administration of Bahawalnagar intensified its crackdown on high street sellers and hoarders on Tuesday.
According to details, price control magistrates inspected 25,282 shops, resulting in the arrest of 370 illegal profiteers and the filing of 69 FIRs.
Additionally, 5 shops were sealed, and 1,202 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 29, 66,600 for 4,978 violations.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhoon mentioned the deployment of 50 ice control magistrates across the district for field operations.
Citizens can report complaints via the district administration's helpline 1718.
The administration reiterated its commitment to continue robust action against hoarders and illegal profiteers.
