Crackdown on hoarders, drug traffickers, power pilferers geared up

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The crackdown against hoarders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been intensified as authorities have recovered thousands of metric tons of illegally stored wheat from various parts of the province.

According to an official report released by the provincial government on Monday, these actions are part of the implementation of decisions made in the Apex Committee meetings. Over the past three months of January, February and March saying that significant progress has been made against smugglers and hoarders.

The report said that 11,738 metric tons of wheat and 17,271 metric tons of fertilizer were seized from hoarders.

Authorities also recovered 4,837 metric tons of sugar and prevented the smuggling attempt of more than 11,000 liters of petroleum products.

In addition, 103 drug smuggling cases were registered, leading to the arrest of 108 accused. Authorities also disconnected 6,421 illegal electricity connections, and fines totaling over Rs 100 million were imposed.

The provincial government has reiterated its commitment to continue such actions to ensure the stability of essential commodities in the market and curb illegal activities.