UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Hoarders Launched In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:13 PM

Crackdown on hoarders launched in Faisalabad

The district administration has launched crackdown on hoarders of essential commodities to control unfair price-hike by creating artificial shortage of different items

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown on hoarders of essential commodities to control unfair price-hike by creating artificial shortage of different items.

In this connection, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nazia Mohal conducted a raid on a godown at Chak No 245 Jhang Road and confiscated more than 38,000 bags of rice and different pulses.

The raiding party sealed the godown and arrested an accused on-the-spot.

The case has also been got registered with Thikriwala police station against the alleged hoarders Hajji Iqbal and others.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has warned that the crackdown on the hoarders of essential commodities would continue who were creating difficulties for the common consumers by creating artificial shortage of the daily use items for profiteering.

He said that arrangement would be made to sale the confiscated commodities on official rates.

Related Topics

Shortage Police Station Road Sale Jhang Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Footb ..

1 hour ago

Corruption a big cause behind unemployment, price- ..

3 minutes ago

Greek, North Macedonian Prime Ministers to Meet in ..

3 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for medical treatmen ..

1 hour ago

ASEAN parliaments can play crucial role for Kashmi ..

1 hour ago

Accountability Court rejects plea by Dar's wife ag ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.