Crackdown on hoarders launched in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown on hoarders of essential commodities to control unfair price-hike by creating artificial shortage of different items.

In this connection, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Nazia Mohal conducted a raid on a godown at Chak No 245 Jhang Road and confiscated more than 38,000 bags of rice and different pulses.

The raiding party sealed the godown and arrested an accused on-the-spot.

The case has also been got registered with Thikriwala police station against the alleged hoarders Hajji Iqbal and others.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has warned that the crackdown on the hoarders of essential commodities would continue who were creating difficulties for the common consumers by creating artificial shortage of the daily use items for profiteering.

He said that arrangement would be made to sale the confiscated commodities on official rates.