UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Hoarders Underway: Commissioner Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:09 PM

Crackdown on hoarders underway: Commissioner Lahore

Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that with the help of daily monitoring mechanism, a crackdown on hoarders was in progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that with the help of daily monitoring mechanism, a crackdown on hoarders was in progress.

The commissioner said that during the last one month, Rs 7.1 million fine was imposed for overcharging.

He said that during 31,000 inspections, action had been taken against 5,114 complaints related to overcharging. price magistrates have also been directed to stay alert.

Related Topics

Fine Alert Progress Price Million

Recent Stories

Sharma, Rahane help India hit back after early wob ..

5 seconds ago

Croatians protest over release of teenager's suspe ..

6 seconds ago

Five young children killed in Russian fire

8 seconds ago

Mozambique's Renamo says govt breached peace deal ..

11 seconds ago

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May Endorses John ..

12 minutes ago

Hafeez Sheikh says National economy on right track

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.