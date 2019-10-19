Crackdown on hoarders underway: Commissioner Lahore

Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that with the help of daily monitoring mechanism, a crackdown on hoarders was in progress

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that with the help of daily monitoring mechanism, a crackdown on hoarders was in progress

The commissioner said that during the last one month, Rs 7.1 million fine was imposed for overcharging.

He said that during 31,000 inspections, action had been taken against 5,114 complaints related to overcharging. price magistrates have also been directed to stay alert.