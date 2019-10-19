Crackdown On Hoarders Underway: Commissioner Lahore
Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:09 PM
Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi has said that with the help of daily monitoring mechanism, a crackdown on hoarders was in progress
The commissioner said that during the last one month, Rs 7.1 million fine was imposed for overcharging.
He said that during 31,000 inspections, action had been taken against 5,114 complaints related to overcharging. price magistrates have also been directed to stay alert.