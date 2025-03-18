Open Menu

Crackdown On Hoarding, Profiteering Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) District administration Tank has launched a crackdown against profiteering and hoarding to ensure availability of daily use commodities at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to district administration, in this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank, Hassan Shah along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Saifullah Jan paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and inspected grocery and retail shops, as well as meat, fruit, and vegetable vendors.

They also checked the expiration dates of items and reviewed the implementation of official price lists.

They also took stock of the cleanliness conditions in the markets to ensure a better shopping environment for the public.

It says that efforts were underway under the provincial government’s Awami Agenda program to ensure that citizens have access to food items at reasonable prices during Ramazan and to take strict action against profiteers.

