Open Menu

Crackdown On Horn Sales Ahead Of Independence Day In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Crackdown on horn sales ahead of Independence Day in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu imposed a strict ban on the sale and use of noise-polluting horns during Independence Day celebrations, citing concerns over public complaints and environmental impact.

The district administration and police launched operations across the city, seizing a large quantity of horns from various stalls and vendors.

The deputy commissioner also issued clear directives to all stallholders participating in Independence Day events to immediately cease the sale of horns.

In his statement, he said that the action was taken in response to numerous public complaints. Civilized nations celebrate their independence with dignity,” said DC.

He emphasized the need to instill the true spirit and purpose of Independence Day in the younger generation.

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

10 minutes ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

10 minutes ago
 Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari T ..

Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, Askari Tower, Shadman police station a ..

13 minutes ago
 Defence minister challenges India to independent v ..

Defence minister challenges India to independent verification of aircraft losses

19 minutes ago
 Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand milita ..

Austria rejects Israel's decision to expand military operations in Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
 Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s deci ..

Oman condemns, rejects Israeli government’s decision to perpetuate its militar ..

3 hours ago
World Robot Conference unveils future trends of em ..

World Robot Conference unveils future trends of embodied intelligent robots

3 hours ago
 Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

Joint statement on developments in Gaza Strip

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli government’s decision to oc ..

4 hours ago
 Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves r ..

Fifth Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup achieves remarkable success in Poland

4 hours ago
 EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

EU welcomes Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement

5 hours ago
 Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean st ..

Foreign investors pump $2.5 billion into Korean stocks in July

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan