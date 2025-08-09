Crackdown On Horn Sales Ahead Of Independence Day In Multan
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu imposed a strict ban on the sale and use of noise-polluting horns during Independence Day celebrations, citing concerns over public complaints and environmental impact.
The district administration and police launched operations across the city, seizing a large quantity of horns from various stalls and vendors.
The deputy commissioner also issued clear directives to all stallholders participating in Independence Day events to immediately cease the sale of horns.
In his statement, he said that the action was taken in response to numerous public complaints. Civilized nations celebrate their independence with dignity,” said DC.
He emphasized the need to instill the true spirit and purpose of Independence Day in the younger generation.
