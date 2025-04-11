Crackdown On Illegal Arms Dealers: 3 Shops Shut Down In ICT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration have launched a crackdown on illegal arms dealers and in the first phase, three shops have been sealed for violating official licensing rules.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration, an operation against illegal arms dealers initiated in the city. This step comes after growing concerns over unregulated weapon sales and violations of licensing rules.
He said three gun shops were sealed in the Federal capital after they were found operating in breach of the license guidelines. The inspection teams found irregularities during routine checks. The dealers were reportedly selling weapons without following proper procedures and were not maintaining mandatory records.
The district administration said this action is part of a wider operation. More inspections are expected in the coming days. The teams involved in the crackdown include police and district officers. Their goal is to bring all arms-related businesses under legal and secure practices.
Authorities said the sealed shops failed to meet the basic requirements set under the arms license policy. These include proper documentation, storage rules, and buyer verification. Officials added that no business will be allowed to run in violation of national safety regulations.
The administration warned that any shop violating these rules will face strict legal action.
They have asked arms dealers to immediately review their business practices and ensure full compliance with the law.
Officials have also urged citizens to report any suspicious arms trade in their areas. A helpline has been set up to receive complaints and tips related to illegal weapon sales.
The crackdown is aimed at preventing weapons from reaching criminal groups. Officials said the unchecked supply of arms is a serious security threat, and efforts are being made to block all illegal sources.
Islamabad police have also increased their monitoring of arms shops and are working closely with the licensing department. The aim is to ensure that all gun dealers operate under a regulated system that can be audited and monitored.
The district administration clarified that this operation is not targeting lawful arms businesses but only those who have ignored or broken the rules. All licensed dealers are being advised to cooperate with inspection teams and provide their records when requested.
The administration plans to continue the operation until all illegal arms shops are either brought under regulation or shut down. They stressed the importance of responsible arms trade in maintaining peace and order in the capital.
This operation is part of a broader effort to improve public safety and ensure that weapons do not fall into the wrong hands.
