Crackdown On Illegal Bird, Animal Market, Eight Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The district administration and wildlife department launched a crackdown

against illegal bird and animal market operating in the city.

According to official sources, eight individuals involved in the sale of

prohibited and unlicensed birds and animals were arrested during the

operation.

Over 40 shops were sealed as part of the enforcement action.

The joint operation, led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh,

was conducted by teams from the Wildlife Department and local police

in the famous "Kabootar Mandi" area.

Wildlife officials seized eight truckloads of birds, animals, and cages

during the raid. The Wildlife Department had earlier identified the illegal

trade of rare and banned species in the market.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sami Sheikh stated that the district

administration and police provided full support to the Wildlife Department

during the action.

He warned that illegal markets for birds and animals would not be allowed

to operate under any circumstances, and those who resisted the operation

would face strict legal action.

