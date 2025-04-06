Crackdown On Illegal Bird, Animal Market, Eight Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) The district administration and wildlife department launched a crackdown
against illegal bird and animal market operating in the city.
According to official sources, eight individuals involved in the sale of
prohibited and unlicensed birds and animals were arrested during the
operation.
Over 40 shops were sealed as part of the enforcement action.
The joint operation, led by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh,
was conducted by teams from the Wildlife Department and local police
in the famous "Kabootar Mandi" area.
Wildlife officials seized eight truckloads of birds, animals, and cages
during the raid. The Wildlife Department had earlier identified the illegal
trade of rare and banned species in the market.
Assistant Commissioner Abdul Sami Sheikh stated that the district
administration and police provided full support to the Wildlife Department
during the action.
He warned that illegal markets for birds and animals would not be allowed
to operate under any circumstances, and those who resisted the operation
would face strict legal action.
Recent Stories
Ducab sets new benchmark with GCC’s first HV Fiber Optic Cable at Middle East ..
DEWA expands electricity distribution network to meet growing demand
Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains steadfast in ensuring comprehensive care for women, ..
Machines Can See Summit 2025 to discuss groundbreaking advancements in AI, compu ..
OPEC Fund approves over US$600 million in new financing to strengthen connectivi ..
Myanmar honours UAE SAR team in appreciation of its humanitarian efforts followi ..
Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471
12 dead as significant severe weather, flash flooding tear through parts of US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff
New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple
More Stories From Pakistan
-
54 booked for possessing illegal weapons6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal bird, animal market, eight arrested6 minutes ago
-
Dutch sports icons to visit Pakistan in celebration of 'International Day of Sport for Development a ..16 minutes ago
-
Man injures wife16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police arrest 15 criminals, eight involved in heinous crimes26 minutes ago
-
Robust security measures to be ensured during PSL, says IG Rizvi26 minutes ago
-
Above normal temperatures forecast for Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of growing cyber risks to young minds, call for collective action36 minutes ago
-
Truck catches fire36 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper shot at, injured by robbers46 minutes ago
-
PTI’s hypocrisy, corruption and internal rifts exposed: PPP KP President56 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leaders slam India's suppression of Kashmiri identity, rights1 hour ago