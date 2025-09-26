Crackdown on illegal commercialisation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, a crackdown is underway against illegal commercialisation and illegal construction in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Development Authority.

In this regard, the enforcement teams stopped illegal commercialization on 6 properties in Gulshan Colony and Katchi Abadi Usmanabad areas.

The owners have been warned not to take law into hands otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.