Crackdown On Illegal Commercialisation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, a crackdown is underway against illegal commercialisation and illegal construction in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Development Authority.

In this regard, the enforcement teams stopped illegal commercialization on 6 properties in Gulshan Colony and Katchi Abadi Usmanabad areas.

The owners have been warned not to take law into hands otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

