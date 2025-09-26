Crackdown On Illegal Commercialisation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, a crackdown is underway against illegal commercialisation and illegal construction in residential colonies under the control of Faisalabad Development Authority.
In this regard, the enforcement teams stopped illegal commercialization on 6 properties in Gulshan Colony and Katchi Abadi Usmanabad areas.
The owners have been warned not to take law into hands otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body records strong displeasure at absence of Secretary; adjourns sitting1 minute ago
-
Crackdown on illegal commercialisation1 minute ago
-
JKLF condemns use of force against unarmed, innocent, peaceful protesters in Leh, IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
GM of PTV Quetta center briefs MPAs on directive of Balochistan Assembly Speaker12 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress on heavy vehicle driving school at Manawan12 minutes ago
-
Livestock director visits veterinary hospital, cattle market in Chiniot12 minutes ago
-
Punjab expands free Wi-Fi service to 23 districts21 minutes ago
-
Population Welfare Dept organises awareness event, walk22 minutes ago
-
Ismail Raho sworn in as new Sindh Cabinet member31 minutes ago
-
U.S. Envoy strengthens trade & security ties during Karachi visit31 minutes ago
-
NPC holds Quran Khawani for deceased members, their relatives31 minutes ago
-
Tourism key to socio-economic growth, cultural harmony: NA Speaker32 minutes ago