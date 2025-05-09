Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Commercialisation, Housing Societies Intensified

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2025 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified crackdown on illegal commercialisation and housing societies.

According to official sources here Friday, the enforcement squads sealed two plots 91.X.ASR in Madina Town and plot No 32 in Usman Abadi.

The squads also stopped attempts to set up illegal housing schemes-- Sakina Homes in Chak No 217-RB and Blossom Avenue in Chak No 238-RB.

The offices were sealed while sewerage, street lights, roads and other illegal constructions were demolished.

Meanwhile, FDA administration had decided to intensify a special campaign for recovery of arrears from defaulting allottees of the FDA City.

The FDA authorities have warned the defaulting allottees for cancellation of their lots, if they did not clear their pending dues immediately.

Additional Director General Qaisar Abbas Rind now supervised the recovery campaign.

