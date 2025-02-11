Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Crush Plants In Abbottabad, Two Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The district administration Abbottabad on Tuesday had intensified its crackdown on illegal stone crush plants, sealing two units in Havelian and Rajoia as part of ongoing operations.

The action was taken on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, with Assistant Director Industries Muhammad Ibrahim leading the enforcement team.

According to sources, the crush plants were found violating SOPs, prompting authorities to issue a formal letter to the police for legal proceedings against those responsible.

The administration reaffirmed its commitment to combating environmental pollution and eliminating unauthorized crushing activities, warning that strict legal action would be taken against further violations.

Additionally, the public has been urged to cooperate with authorities by reporting illegal crush plants and environmentally harmful activities, ensuring a cleaner and safer environment in the region.

