Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Decanting Carried Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Crackdown on illegal decanting carried out

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A crackdown on illegal business of LPG refilling, sale of loose petrol and fireworks is in full swing in the district.

In this regard, the Civil Defence Department’s teams sealed three shops involved in illegal decanting and loose petrol selling, and machinery of one shop was seized.

A digital scale with a nozzle was taken into possession.

In addition, two other shopkeepers were arrested for incomplete arrangements for keeping and selling fireworks.

Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that legal action was being taken against shopkeepers involved in illegal businesses.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Business Sale

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

5 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

6 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan