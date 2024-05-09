Crackdown On Illegal Decanting Carried Out
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A crackdown on illegal business of LPG refilling, sale of loose petrol and fireworks is in full swing in the district.
In this regard, the Civil Defence Department’s teams sealed three shops involved in illegal decanting and loose petrol selling, and machinery of one shop was seized.
A digital scale with a nozzle was taken into possession.
In addition, two other shopkeepers were arrested for incomplete arrangements for keeping and selling fireworks.
Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that legal action was being taken against shopkeepers involved in illegal businesses.
