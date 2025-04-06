Crackdown on illegal drug sales

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Deputy Drugs Controller Shahpur, Faheem Zia, raided medical stores in the city on Sunday.

During a raid at a medical store, a significant quantity of unbilled, unwarranted, and controlled drugs were recovered. A formal report was sent to the District Quality Control board (DQCB) Sargodha for further legal action.

Additionally, samples of four suspicious medicines were collected and dispatched to the Drug Testing Laboratory for quality analysis.

In a separate raid at a medical store, the health team seized controlled drugs, steroid-based medicines, and unbilled stock, while also noting the absence of a qualified pharmacist on duty.

A report of these violations was also forwarded to the DQCB Sargodha for appropriate proceedings.

Faheem Zia reiterated that the crackdown against illegal drug sellers would continue to ensure compliance with drug laws and safeguard public health.