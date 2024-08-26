Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments In Sheikhupura
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Sheikhupura district administration has launched a massive operation to remove illegal encroachments and clean up the district, on Monday.
According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, DC Shahid Imran Marth said that the campaign called "Suthra Punjab", aims to make cities, towns and villages clean and attractive.
The DC said that all machinery and staff are working hard to provide better municipal services to the public and eliminate illegal encroachments.
Officers are monitoring the cleanliness of city roads, alleys and public places, he added.
He said that significant progress has been made with parks and green belts looking lush and green. Municipal staff are regularly cleaning sewage lines, water disposals and covering manholes.
The district administration's top priority is to provide a good environment for the people under the Suthra Punjab program. Public complaints are being addressed quickly and sanitation in urban and rural areas has improved.
APP/stf/378
