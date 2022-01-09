UrduPoint.com

Crackdown On Illegal Encroachments Underway In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2022

Crackdown on illegal encroachments underway in Kasur

KASUR, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments and razed sheds and other structures alongside the thoroughfares in the city.

On the order of Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue/Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Arshad Bhatti conducted an operation on illegal encroachments in Kot Murad Khan, Shafiwala Chowk and adjoining areas of district Kasur.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation (MC) Khwaja Imran and SHO concerned were also present.

During the operation, the MC personnel seized various stalls, benches, counters and wheelbarrows, demolished iron sheds and removed a large number of vending stalls.

Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Arshad Bhatti said that full action would be taken to eliminate illegal encroachments in the district and the process would continue.

