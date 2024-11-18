Open Menu

Crackdown On Illegal Entry Of Vehicles Underway

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:35 PM

A crackdown on illegal entry of heavy vehicles into Karachi city was in full swing on the directives of Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

According to a communique on Monday, during the campaign that started since August, the Department of Transport and Mass Transit had fined Rs 4.

428 million rupees on 1,392 vehicles in the violation of rules.

The transport department had also impounded 80 vehicles and suspended route permits of 58. As many as 18 transporters had been warned for not adhering to the rules.

