Crackdown On Illegal Housing Schemes Ordered In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2025 | 09:18 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak has instructed the authorities concerned to take decisive action against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised commercialisation within the city

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak has instructed the authorities concerned to take decisive action against illegal housing schemes and unauthorised commercialisation within the city.

Presiding over a meeting focused on the jurisdiction of the Multan Development Authority (MDA) and the Municipal Corporation, Khattak called for immediate, rigorous operations to target fraudulent housing projects.

The commissioner highlighted the importance of strictly enforcing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for housing colonies under MDA’s supervision. He pointed out the rapid rise of illegal housing societies in recent years and stressed the need for urgent intervention to halt their unchecked expansion.

“Unauthorised developments present a serious threat to the city’s urban planning,” Khattak stated. “The MDA, Municipal Corporation, and District Council must take swift and coordinated action to ensure all projects comply with established regulations.

Additionally, Khattak underscored the need for infrastructure expansion to follow the city’s master plan in order to prevent chaotic urbanisation. He instructed that designated site development zones be clearly defined to protect agricultural lands and orchards from commercial encroachments.

The commissioner also ordered a crackdown on commercial buildings constructed without approved maps and plans, reiterating that all development projects must adhere to the master plan to ensure orderly and sustainable growth.

The meeting was attended by DG MDA Rana Saleem, CO Municipal Corporation Iqbal Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abu Bakar, and other senior officials.

Authorities have been instructed to implement these directives without exception, ensuring that Multan’s urban expansion remains regulated and sustainable.

