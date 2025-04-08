Crackdown on illegal immigrants: 700 Afghan nationals detained in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A large-scale operation against illegal immigrants in Attock has resulted in the detention of over 700 Afghan nationals, who have been shifted to district holding centers. The local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock on Monday.

The crackdown, assisted by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), aims to deport undocumented Afghan immigrants.

Over 700 Afghan nationals have been detained in various areas of Attock, including Hazro and Hassanabdal and the detainees have been shifted to district holding centers, with over 60 hosted in Hassanabdal.

More than 200 Afghans, including children and women, have been sent back to their native country via the Torkham border.

Law enforcement agencies are receiving assistance from NADRA and FIA to verify the identification and registration of the detainees. The crackdown comes after the deadline for the deportation of Afghan citizen card holders from Pakistan expired.

