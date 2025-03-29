Crackdown On Illegal LPG Gas Refilling In Sukkur
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A strict crackdown has been launched against individuals putting citizens' lives at risk and violating the law by illegally refilling LPG gas cylinders here on Saturday.
The operation, initiated on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan, aims to curb the menace of illegal gas refilling, which poses a significant threat to public safety.
In a successful raid, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Panu Aqil police station conducted a covert operation at various locations within the limits, resulting in the arrest of three accused involved in illegal LPG gas refilling.
The arrested individuals, identified as Ali Muhammad Korai, Asif Mughal, and Mudassar Korai, were found in possession of 13 LPG cylinders, gas fittings, and other equipment.
The police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused. SSP Sukkur Azhar Khan commended the police team for their excellent performance in the operation. This crackdown is a significant step towards ensuring public safety and enforcing the rule of law in Sukkur.
