Crackdown On Illegal Mineral Transportation In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM
In a significant move to curb illegal mining and transportation of minerals, the district administration of Peshawar, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, conducted a major operation in Hassan Khel and Badaber areas
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) In a significant move to curb illegal mining and transportation of minerals, the district administration of Peshawar, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, conducted a major operation in Hassan Khel and Badaber areas.
The crackdown was initiated, following public complaints regarding the unlawful excavation and transportation of minor minerals.
During the operation, several trucks carrying illegally mined minerals were seized, and their owners were taken into custody.
Authorities also inspected timber transportation to ensure compliance with forest regulations. While most transporters were found to possess valid permits issued by the Forest Department, suspicious cases are being further investigated.
Deputy Commissioner Akram has issued strict instructions for continuous monitoring of mining sites and legal action against violators.
He emphasized the need for joint efforts by the local police, Forest Department, and Minerals Department to prevent illegal activities.
Leaseholders have been warned against supplying raw materials to unauthorized crushing plants, with strict legal consequences for violations.
The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to report any illegal mining, transportation of minerals, or environmentally harmful activities to the district administration for timely action.
This initiative is part of the provincial government's efforts to protect natural resources and ensure sustainable development.
Recent Stories
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded
Pakistan, Serbia to strengthen bilateral trade ties
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary
Punjab governor acknowledges business community’s role in economic growth
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year
SECP issues draft amendments to the REIT regulations, 2022
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, ..
Govt's prudent policies result in sharp decline in inflation rate
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 3
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Workshop on implementation of Mortality Surveillance System concluded2 minutes ago
-
Strict measures taken to combat criminal, anti-state elements: home secretary2 minutes ago
-
Historic health measures being taken in Punjab: Khawaja Salman5 minutes ago
-
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) celebrates Chinese New Year5 minutes ago
-
KU decides to give final opportunity to students to appear in BA, BSc, BCom, MA, LLB Exams5 minutes ago
-
Police officials reviews security arrangements of banks in DI Khan10 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry blocks passports of Shehzad Akbar, Farah Shahzadi21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive in Gujrat from Feb 35 minutes ago
-
SP Dolphin directs officers to enhance patrolling, uphold integrity5 minutes ago
-
ITP launches flower, candy campaign to promote traffic awareness5 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Austrian Federal Council President discuss strengthening bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
SU announces commencement of physical classes from February 35 minutes ago