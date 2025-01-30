Crackdown on illegal mineral transportation in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) In a significant move to curb illegal mining and transportation of minerals, the district administration of Peshawar, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt. (R) Sarmad Saleem Akram, conducted a major operation in Hassan Khel and Badaber areas.

The crackdown was initiated, following public complaints regarding the unlawful excavation and transportation of minor minerals.

During the operation, several trucks carrying illegally mined minerals were seized, and their owners were taken into custody.

Authorities also inspected timber transportation to ensure compliance with forest regulations. While most transporters were found to possess valid permits issued by the Forest Department, suspicious cases are being further investigated.

Deputy Commissioner Akram has issued strict instructions for continuous monitoring of mining sites and legal action against violators.

He emphasized the need for joint efforts by the local police, Forest Department, and Minerals Department to prevent illegal activities.

Leaseholders have been warned against supplying raw materials to unauthorized crushing plants, with strict legal consequences for violations.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the public to report any illegal mining, transportation of minerals, or environmentally harmful activities to the district administration for timely action.

This initiative is part of the provincial government's efforts to protect natural resources and ensure sustainable development.